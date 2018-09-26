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WEATHER: SCIENTISTS DOWNPLAY SEVERITY OF CLIMATE CHANGE 4 POLICY MAKERS, WHY?
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15 views • September 26, 2018
IN MY OPINION, IT'S CAUSED BY ALL THE NUKES SET OFF!
9-26-18 DSCN7745
Science reporting on climate change: the severity is downplayed for political reasons
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/sep/23/scientists-changing-global-warming-report-please-polluters
Climate study ‘pulls punches’ to keep polluters on board
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/sep/23/scientists-changing-global-warming-report-please-polluters
9-26-18 DSCN7745
Science reporting on climate change: the severity is downplayed for political reasons
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/sep/23/scientists-changing-global-warming-report-please-polluters
Climate study ‘pulls punches’ to keep polluters on board
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/sep/23/scientists-changing-global-warming-report-please-polluters
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