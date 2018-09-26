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Vocal Profiling May Reveal the Hidden Meaning Behind the Attempted Kavanaugh Takedown
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23 views • September 26, 2018
Using a technology developed by Sharry Edwards of Sound Health and The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology called nanoVoice, a vocal analysis was done by the inventor of an interview with the lawyer of Kavanaugh's accuser. Watch to discover what her voice reveals...
https://www.soundhealthoptions.com/nanovoicetm/
https://www.soundhealthoptions.com/nanovoicetm/
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