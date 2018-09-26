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How To Hone and Seal a Concrete Floor
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7 views • September 26, 2018
This is a quick video on the proper way to hone and seal a concrete floor. The new concrete was honed using an orbital floor machine equipped with 120 grit diamond pads, cleaned, and then permanently waterproofed using Creto DPS. The floors were then sealed with a two coat polyurethane topical sealer in a matte finish. find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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