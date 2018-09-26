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President Trump Stomps on Globalism at the UN General Assembly
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44 views • September 26, 2018
In case anyone thought it was not clear. DJT declares war on Globalist ideology and agendas. He's a super-hero to go up against the Cabal. This is a shining moment of American individuality when an elected president finally has the guts defy the system of fascist, mind-control and brainwashing that we've let slowly encroach upon our every freedom and liberty.
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