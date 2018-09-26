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Christians United for Israel & Pastor John Hagee
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221 views • September 26, 2018
The covenant God made with Abraham and the Jews.
Jeremiah 3:8 And I saw, when for all the causes whereby backsliding Israel committed adultery I had put her away, and given her a bill of divorce; yet her treacherous sister Judah feared not, but went and played the harlot also. (God DIVORCED ISRAEL) Yet God promised a new covenant in Christ
Jeremiah 3:8 And I saw, when for all the causes whereby backsliding Israel committed adultery I had put her away, and given her a bill of divorce; yet her treacherous sister Judah feared not, but went and played the harlot also. (God DIVORCED ISRAEL) Yet God promised a new covenant in Christ
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