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Ezekiel 14 - God's judgment upon wicked land
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1 view • September 26, 2018
God pronounces his curse upon wickedness in Bible book of Ezekiel 14: 4 Therefore speak unto them, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Every man of the house of Israel that setteth up his idols in his heart, and putteth the stumblingblock of his iniquity before his face, and cometh to the prophet; I the LORD will answer him that cometh according to the multitude of his idols;
Psalms 9:17 The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.
Psalms 9:17 The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.
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