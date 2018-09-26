© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lie of the Hebrew New Testament Part 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
29 views • September 26, 2018
Many shall try to convince you the New Testament was written in Hebrew
then mistranslated into Greek by anti-Semites.
there are ZERO Hebrew manuscripts and thousands of Greek ones
they want to take you away from Grace and Jesus into law keeping.
then mistranslated into Greek by anti-Semites.
there are ZERO Hebrew manuscripts and thousands of Greek ones
they want to take you away from Grace and Jesus into law keeping.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.