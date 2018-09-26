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Full Show: Freedom Caucus Tells Rosenstein “Testify by Friday or Be Impeached”
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24 views • September 26, 2018
The House Freedom Caucus is calling for Rosenstein to testify under oath by Friday about reports he wanted to set up Trump with a wire, or be impeached as Axois releases a letter written by DOJ over the weekend on Rosenstein’s resignation & who his replacement would be, raising questions about whether he will be fired after meeting with Trump. Then, India’s Supreme Court says the Aadhaar biometric ID system — required for work, travel, banking, etc...
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