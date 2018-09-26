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Coming To America! Google's Chinese Censorship APP & Control Grid
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1234 views • September 26, 2018
Google is set to give China a censored search engine code-named "Dragonfly," to monitor its citizens’ online activity and blacklist websites and search terms about human rights, democracy, religion, and peaceful protest. Meanwhile a coordinated effort across the internet to censor conservative viewpoints in America has already begun.
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