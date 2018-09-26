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JAPAN NUKE NEWS: NUCLEAR WATCHDOG EYES REVIEW OF VOLCANO GUIDELINES, LOL A BIT LATE ISN'T IT?
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5 views • September 26, 2018
9-26-18 DSCN7743
Nuclear watchdog eyes review of volcano guidelines
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20180926_31/
Toyoshi Fuketa, Japan, Volcanoes, nuclear power plants, Hiroshima High Court, NRA,
Nuclear watchdog eyes review of volcano guidelines
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20180926_31/
Toyoshi Fuketa, Japan, Volcanoes, nuclear power plants, Hiroshima High Court, NRA,
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