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Globalists’ Hate Of Infowars Is The Key To Their Downfall
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211 views • September 26, 2018
Vox Day joins Alex via Skype to discuss the state of America and the attacks from the left and Big Tech as they try to completely censor conservatives ahead of the midterms. Vox explains how Alex represents the American spirit that the globalists fear and hate.
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