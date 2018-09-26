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FLASHBACK: Biden on FBI & Schumer on #MeToo
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10 views • September 26, 2018
As Democrats demand an FBI investigation, listen to Joe Biden say that’s nonsense in the 1991 Clarence Thomas confirmation hearing. And while Schumer says today there’s no presumption of innocence and this isn’t a legal matter, it was a completely different story when SCHUMER was accused just 10 months ago.
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