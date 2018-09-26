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Misfits Front-Man Defies Leftist Tyranny
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183 views • September 26, 2018
Michale Graves joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down why his sold out show was cancelled due to the lefts' political censorship campaign, and how he's fighting back against their chilling effect of intimidation into silence.
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