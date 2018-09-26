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India’s High Court Approves “Mark of the Beast”
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53 views • September 26, 2018
It’s even more widespread than China’s biometric — over 93% forced to have it to work, travel, bank, get welfare. David Knight explains how it’s happening in America now and why Americans, including conservatives, will beg for it.
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