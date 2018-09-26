Pork Ginagmay

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2 lbs. pork
1/4 lb. pig liver
1 cup potatoes diced
1 medium carrot cubed
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 piece lemon
1 small onion chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
1 teaspoon sugar
3/4 cup tomato sauce
1 cup water
4 pieces hotdogs sliced diagonally
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 to 3 pieces dried bay leaves
Salt and pepper to taste