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Why American Men Are Marrying Foreign Women
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61 views • September 26, 2018
International matchmaking expert Bud Patterson devotes an hour each week to engaging the world of foreign courtship.
Live Broadcasts air at http://www.LoveMe.com/live - where viewers are able to ask live questions and engage each other during the stream.
Working with men interested in marrying foreign women for over 20 years, Bud has a remarkable insight into how men find success when dating internationally.
Live Broadcasts air at http://www.LoveMe.com/live - where viewers are able to ask live questions and engage each other during the stream.
Working with men interested in marrying foreign women for over 20 years, Bud has a remarkable insight into how men find success when dating internationally.
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