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Stop Asset Forfeiture from Philly to Federal: Good Morning Liberty 09-26-18
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7 views • September 26, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses a victory against the Philadelphia asset forfeiture machine. While there's good news, the federal "equitable sharing" program is a serious danger that still looms there and over most of the country. But it can be stopped.
SHOW LINKS HERE
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/09/stop-asset-forfeiture-from-philly-to-federal-good-morning-liberty-09-26-18/
SHOW LINKS HERE
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/09/stop-asset-forfeiture-from-philly-to-federal-good-morning-liberty-09-26-18/
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