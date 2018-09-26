© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Gets The Last Laugh At The UN
Follow
0
Share
Report
1790 views • September 26, 2018
For years the establishment has mocked President Trump’s America First agenda. Trump was even recently laughed at while giving a speech to the UN in which he was touting the prosperity his policies have brought to the American people once again.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.