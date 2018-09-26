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VIDEO: President Trump Responds To Kavanaugh Witch Hunt
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769 views • September 26, 2018
Alex Jones predicted last week that the democrats would roll out even more accusers against Brett Kavanaugh. Like clockwork, a third accuser has now come out as the left continues to smear Kavanaugh despite his stellar record.
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