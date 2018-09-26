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Calling Dems About Brown Shirts ANTIFA
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5 views • September 26, 2018
WildNews.us – A group of privileged lefties accosted Sen. Ted Cruz R-TX and his wife while they were having dinner in Fioa restaurant in Washington DC. The well-dressed trust fund kids chanted mindlessly “we believe survivors.” The restaurant management ashered Cruz and his wife to a private dining area which offered them security to finish their meal in peace. WildNews.us is calling the Washington DC Democrat lawmakers for a comment --
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