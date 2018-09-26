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UKHistory ... 1997 ... Firefighter Who Heard Diana's Last Words, BREAKS HIS SILENCE
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86 views • September 26, 2018
Xavier Gourmelon, a firefighter who tried to save Princess Diana's life, has opened up about the tragic accident where the Princess lost her life. The dad-of-two appeared on Good Morning Britain, and said of the late royal: "Nobody knew it was her, no-one had recognised her. ... As the EMT's tell it, nobody at Buckingham Palace or Balmoral Castle would come to the phone and provide "PERMISSION TO TREAT FAMILY MEMBER" at the Hospital. She died 45 minutes later without having been treated.
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