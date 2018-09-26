© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nuclear Fission Reactors
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • September 26, 2018
Taylor Wilson got interested in nuclear fusion when he was 10 years old. at 14 he created a nuclear fission reactor which is more powerfull then the reactors running are tanks,submarines and space craft. are reactors need to be fed every 18 months, taylors need to be fed every 30 years and can power hundreds of thousands of homes.
People, WE DO NOT NEED OIL AND GAS ANYMORE. the government needs the money from oil to pay for their black projects. WAKE UP!!!!!!
People, WE DO NOT NEED OIL AND GAS ANYMORE. the government needs the money from oil to pay for their black projects. WAKE UP!!!!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.