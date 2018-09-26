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Fake protest staged by CNN film crew at London Bridge terrorist attack scene
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527 views • September 26, 2018
Bush Crime Syndicate
Published on Jun 4, 2017
They left immediately after CNN finished reporting.
Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/markantro/...
"CNN also timed this, BBC wanted to film it when they were on air, were having non of it
Note the white police officers leaving before the CNN shot & the Asian officers coming in. They then left after they went off air!"
The reporter is @BeckyCNN
Published on Jun 4, 2017
They left immediately after CNN finished reporting.
Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/markantro/...
"CNN also timed this, BBC wanted to film it when they were on air, were having non of it
Note the white police officers leaving before the CNN shot & the Asian officers coming in. They then left after they went off air!"
The reporter is @BeckyCNN
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