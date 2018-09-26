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How To End The Autism Epidemic - Special Guest J.B. Handley
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682 views • September 26, 2018
In How to End the Autism Epidemic, Generation Rescue’s co-founder J.B. Handley offers a compelling, science-based explanation of what’s causing the autism epidemic, the lies that enable its perpetuation, and the steps we must take as parents and as a society in order to end it.
https://www.amazon.com/How-Autism-Epidemic-J-B-Handley/dp/1603588248
https://www.amazon.com/How-Autism-Epidemic-J-B-Handley/dp/1603588248
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