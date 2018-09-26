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Wayne LaPierre: "Elites, Hollywood Hypocrites One of America's Greatest Threats"
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21 views • September 26, 2018
"You ... the corrupt, lying political and media elites ... and you Hollywood hypocrites ... represent one of America's greatest threats ... you are the very definition of Dystopia." —Wayne LaPierre
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