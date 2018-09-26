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British Convert from Islam to Christianity Dares To Go Public "I know they’re looking for me.”
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18 views • September 26, 2018
Convert to Christianity in the UK. He has now decided to go public with his beliefs, and he knows that his life will now be in danger. His faith matters more to him than his life, and it is important that he stands up to Islamic bullies:
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