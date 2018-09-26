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Il fallait oser le dire !!! Les études n'ont rien à voir avec l'intelligence
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7 views • September 26, 2018
Je ne peux qu'applaudir !
la culture ou les études ne sont pas du tout synonyme d'intelligence ni d'esprit d'entreprise !
Bravo
la culture ou les études ne sont pas du tout synonyme d'intelligence ni d'esprit d'entreprise !
Bravo
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