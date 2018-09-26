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Energized Water For Your Health And Happiness
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84 views • September 26, 2018
Access to clean, safe water is crucial to physical wellness. You can maximize the benefits of hydration by creating energized water for your health and happiness. When positive, healing energy and focused intentions are added to the water, the benefits are expanded to the spiritual realm. This ... (continue reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/energized-water-for-your-health-and-happiness )
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