© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infowars Nightly News Thursday December 13 2012 Full Length
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • September 26, 2018
Thursday December 13th 2012 Melissa Melton hosts the show tonight. Darrin Mcbreen speaks with Judyth Vary Baker, Author of 'Me and Lee'. Melissa Melton covers: Harry Belafonte: Put Obama's critics in Gulags. Tweeting every known U.S. drone strike takes student over 12 hours. Next generation drone equipped with laser. Electroshock torture cuffs.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.