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Concealed-Carry Holder Stops Active Shooter at a Back-to-School Event
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15 views • September 26, 2018
"Hat-tip to this brave gentleman at this event in Florida… A couple of nuts who started shooting up the joint at an outdoor event for kids… Thank God there was a good man with a gun present to try to save the day." —Dan Bongino
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