© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Kasich Peacocking for Progressive, Anti-Gun Accolades
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 26, 2018
"John Kasich is refusing to sign a bill that was passed by his state's legislature that would ease restrictions on lawfully carrying your firearm to defend yourself in the Buckeye State. His reason: not enough gun control... he's just peacocking for progressive, anti-gun accolades with this." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.