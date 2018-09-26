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Sen. Chris Murphy Calls on Big Tech to Shutter Sites He Disagrees With
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45 views • September 26, 2018
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is United States Senator Chris Murphy using his office and his Twitter feed to put the heat on private companies to de-platform people whose ideas he doesn't agree with. You may not like them, you may think those ideas are abhorrent, but the very essence of free speech when it comes to government officials like this is protecting speech you don't agree with." —Dan Bongino
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