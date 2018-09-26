Channel Intro

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51 views • September 26, 2018
Welcome to our channel! Our work is based on the concept of Weaponsteading (the ability to be self-sufficient with a weapon, any weapon). To learn more beyond these videos, visit us at www.trb.fyi
Visit our channel to see all of our content here and remember to subscribe while you are there.
Visit our channel to see all of our content here and remember to subscribe while you are there.
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