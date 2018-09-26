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Tolec: Updates on Earthly and Exo-Politics, and our "Destiny to Evolve" - September 13, 2016
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20 views • September 26, 2018
In this fascinating and wide-ranging interview, Tolec and Alexandra share their perspectives on many earthly and galactic matters of importance. Tolec gives fresh detail to his earliest contact experiences, the unique role and range of earth-human emotions, and the delegation of ET responsibilities for the ground crew. He speaks on the ascension process, and life in the 'deathless' 4D. Tolec also gives his perspective, and that of his ET contacts, on current events. Read more shorturl.at/ginv7
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