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Sovietesque on Conspiracy Cafe
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40 views • September 26, 2018
Calls for Marshall law to clean the SWAMP. Secret biological warfare research in Tbilisi. Russians are targeted. Montreal is hosting CUE 2018 the five eyes intelligence agency game with urban warfare and sniper training. Blasey Ford is deeply mired in Big Pharma. Present occupiers of Israel not the seed of Abraham. NWO worships Baal. Google fixing votes. AI war at Sunspot. Russian plane shoot down to close skies. Marine Le Pen ordered to psychiatric tests over ISIS tweet. How Sovietesque.
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