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🔴 Man-smear? Dude Schedules A Pap Smear With Gynecologist
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40 views • September 26, 2018
I've heard that doctors and nurses in Europe are being forced to perform Pap smears on men who "identify" as women, without vaginas. The way things are going here in the United States I can see something like this going on in the not-too-distant future. So I decided to make a call and ask for a Pap smear. Enjoy! Cuz I sure did.
Here's a link to one of the articles about it-
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5341098/men-who-identify-as-women-are-invited-for-cervical-smear-without-a-cervix/amp/
Here's a link to one of the articles about it-
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5341098/men-who-identify-as-women-are-invited-for-cervical-smear-without-a-cervix/amp/
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