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The Censorship Crisis: A Dark Road Ahead
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15 views • September 26, 2018
The censorship crisis & where it leads, with constitutional lawyer Marc Randazza & Paul Joseph Watson hosted by the Supervillain of the Internet, Alex Jones.
AJ's shows are long, & jam a lot of varied things together. Some dark humor, some way out speculation, some just common sense, but sometimes there are very serious parts that I want to draw attention to, such as this.
extracted from:
ALEX JONES (2nd HOUR) Sunday 9/23/18: Marc Randazza, Mike Adams, News, Headlines & Analysis
AJ's shows are long, & jam a lot of varied things together. Some dark humor, some way out speculation, some just common sense, but sometimes there are very serious parts that I want to draw attention to, such as this.
extracted from:
ALEX JONES (2nd HOUR) Sunday 9/23/18: Marc Randazza, Mike Adams, News, Headlines & Analysis
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