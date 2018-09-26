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You Will Never Get Fair News Coverage
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10 views • September 26, 2018
Sargon of Akkad
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-yewGHQbNFpDrGM0diZOLA
Published on Sep 20, 2018
UKIP and the DFLA will never get coverage as favourable as Antifa receive.
You can support me via:
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sargonofakkad
Makersupport: https://www.makersupport.com/sargonof...
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sargon
https://news.sky.com/video/antifa-fig...
https://news.sky.com/story/ukip-leade...
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-yewGHQbNFpDrGM0diZOLA
Published on Sep 20, 2018
UKIP and the DFLA will never get coverage as favourable as Antifa receive.
You can support me via:
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sargonofakkad
Makersupport: https://www.makersupport.com/sargonof...
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sargon
https://news.sky.com/video/antifa-fig...
https://news.sky.com/story/ukip-leade...
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/...
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