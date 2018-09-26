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Alex Jones and David Icke Controlled Opposition
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282 views • September 26, 2018
Having been an active figure in the conspiracy community over 10 years now, I can safely and confidently say that Alex Jones and David Icke, the world’s two most popular conspiracy theorists, and Above Top Secret, the world’s biggest conspiracy forum (and many more figures within the conspiracy community), are in fact controlled opposition working directly with the government / corporate powers that be: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/07/controlled-opposition/
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