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Ghost Clinic Video Teaser #1
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16 views • September 26, 2018
This is a video teaser for the pre-code horror comics site GHOST CLINIC @ www.ghostclinic.com. All things golden age and atom age horror, sci-fi and crime comics from the 1940's until 1955 when the comics code authority was imposed upon the publishers and artists of these comic books.
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