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Shalom / שלום - Hebrew Salvation Prayer
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20 views • September 26, 2018
Hebrew Salvation Prayer to Accept YAHUSHUA (יהושוע) As Messiah https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LFDDT39Kvo
Originally posted on channel yahsladynred:
https://www.youtube.com/user/yahsladynred
Please visit
www.amightywind.com
Real.Video official channel of Amightywind Ministry:
https://www.real.video/channel/amightywind
Hebrew translator needed:
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy100/
Originally posted on channel yahsladynred:
https://www.youtube.com/user/yahsladynred
Please visit
www.amightywind.com
Real.Video official channel of Amightywind Ministry:
https://www.real.video/channel/amightywind
Hebrew translator needed:
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy100/
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