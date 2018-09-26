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DECEPTION ON DEMAND
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550 views • September 26, 2018
This film documents and exposes the bad contracts, diverted funds, lies and deception that Marie Adler and Associates use to exploit hopeful, independent filmmakers. It's so honest Marie Adler herself took desperate, illegal measures to get it taken down from YT. Watch and decide for yourself!
NOTE: Marie Adler and her associates were invited to answer and/or rebut the claims in this film but they DECLINED to be interviewed.
The truth can't be stopped.
NOTE: Marie Adler and her associates were invited to answer and/or rebut the claims in this film but they DECLINED to be interviewed.
The truth can't be stopped.
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