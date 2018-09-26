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Why I've decided to begin creating content
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22 views • September 26, 2018
My content won't appeal to everyone. I wanted to give a quick explanation of who I am, why I've felt compelled to start creating, and give some idea of what types of minds my future videos might appeal to.
Apologies for the low quality and voice-volume fluctuations. Dealing with inferior hardware, and a lack of video creation experience... both of which I hope to remedy soon.
Apologies for the low quality and voice-volume fluctuations. Dealing with inferior hardware, and a lack of video creation experience... both of which I hope to remedy soon.
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