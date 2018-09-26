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ANGRY RED PLANET! -The Director's Cut
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17 views • September 26, 2018
ANGRY RED PLANET! (The Director's Cut) Trump leads the first manned mission to Mars and encounters hostile Alien lifeforms!
This is one of my 1st efforts so it's a bit rough around the edges. But It got a makeover. I fixed the frame from jumping around, added a couple special effects & remixed the sound. Polished it up!!
This is one of my 1st efforts so it's a bit rough around the edges. But It got a makeover. I fixed the frame from jumping around, added a couple special effects & remixed the sound. Polished it up!!
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