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Creating Wellness with Nutrition
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368 views • September 26, 2018
Lifestyle is the most powerful medicine in the universe, so the style in which you live your life matters! Our diet is an important aspect of a healthy lifestyle. As Hippocrates said 2500 years ago, "Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food."
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