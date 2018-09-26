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FULL SHOW – Desperate Liberals Increase Violent Attacks On Conservatives As Red Wave Looms – 09/25/2018
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769 views • September 26, 2018
Leftist lawmakers and unruly mobs call to abolish due process and demand the burden of proof be on the accused rather than the accuser amid the organized effort to stop Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Top pundits place the outcome on the midterms on whether President Trump’s SCOTUS pick survives the leftist onslaught. Furthermore, a top member of the anti-Trump “resistance” that pretends to be a grassroots movement has admitted that he gets paid to “sow division.”
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