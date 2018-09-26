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Open Letter to President TRUMP: How to BREAK UP Google, Facebook, Twitter & Tech Tyrants
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378 views • September 26, 2018
🇺🇸Will YouTube censor this message? 🍀Pastor Steve Cioccolanti's "Open Letter to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff" was...
✍️Originally posted at NEWSWARS (sub & stay in touch): https://newswars.com.au/google-break-up-facebook-social-media-bias-open-letter-president-trump-jeff-sessions-steve-cioccolanti/
✏️Re-posted at MEDIUM (clap here): https://medium.com/@cioccolanti/how-to-break-up-google-facebook-other-tech-giants-open-letter-to-president-donald-trump-ag-f2f35dbffebc
✍️Originally posted at NEWSWARS (sub & stay in touch): https://newswars.com.au/google-break-up-facebook-social-media-bias-open-letter-president-trump-jeff-sessions-steve-cioccolanti/
✏️Re-posted at MEDIUM (clap here): https://medium.com/@cioccolanti/how-to-break-up-google-facebook-other-tech-giants-open-letter-to-president-donald-trump-ag-f2f35dbffebc
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