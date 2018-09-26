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Americans Get Too Many Colonoscopies
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60 views • September 26, 2018
Gastroenterologists and the American Society for Gastroenterology recommend screening colonoscopies begin at age 50 and be repeated every 10 years unless there is a special indication for more often. However, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is questioning this recommendation.
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