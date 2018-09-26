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Chondroitin Plus Glucosamine are Equal to Celebrex
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60 views • September 26, 2018
Supplements such as glucosamine and chondroitin don't have any mortality and morbidity is minor. A study published in Annals of Rheumatic Diseases in January of 2016 compared the effect of Celebrex with glucosamine and chondroitin in severe osteoarthritis of the knee and found them equivalent at 6 months. While Celebrex worked quicker, it is nowhere near as safe. And, when you combine glocosamine and chondroitin with curcumin and boswellia it is just as quick to work as Celebrex.
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