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Pennsylvania House of Representatives Considering Seizure of Guns Without Due Process
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657 views • September 26, 2018
"The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is coming back into session this week after their summer break and gun control might be the first thing on their agenda. House Bill 2227 would implement what the bill calls 'extreme risk protection orders,' which would allow law enforcement to seize and hold firearms from lawful gun owners with no due process." —Dana Loesch
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